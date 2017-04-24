Cheyenne stays with "normal" watering schedule
The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities would like to announce that the reservoirs that provide water to the City have adequate supply. "At this time we will continue "normal" watering rules and encourage citizen to use water wisely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|satanic worship in pentagon and fairfax county ...
|7 hr
|NSA
|1
|annette marion and group insane by 45yrs experi...
|8 hr
|NSA
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Apr 24
|Sara
|8
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Apr 14
|Sayer
|99
|number five, there is double 007, well stude4nt...
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
|grand ma house, thru the creek, in the woods, ...
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
|mentalist nuke usa prediction
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC