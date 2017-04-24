Cheyenne Police Seek Alleged Child Se...

Cheyenne Police Seek Alleged Child Sex Predator

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a 27-year-old man suspected of child sex abuse. "We are trying to find Cody Nelson ," said Officer Kevin Malatesta.

