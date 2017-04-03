Cheyenne man sentenced for leading authorities on a 40-mile chase and ...
A Cheyenne man charged with leading authorities on a 40-mile chase and trying to hit officers with a stolen truck has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison. Jimmie Ray Files was sentenced on several charges on Monday , including attempted bodily injury of a peace officer.
