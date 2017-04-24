America's Got Talent star bringing ma...

America's Got Talent star bringing magic and hope to Riverton next week

County 10 News

Cheyenne, Wyoming resident, Aiden Sinclair , appeared on the 2015 season of America's Got Talent as a magician. During the show he explained to the judges that he taught himself magic during his five years serving time in federal prison.

