America's Got Talent star bringing magic and hope to Riverton next week
Cheyenne, Wyoming resident, Aiden Sinclair , appeared on the 2015 season of America's Got Talent as a magician. During the show he explained to the judges that he taught himself magic during his five years serving time in federal prison.
