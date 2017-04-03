85 employees laid off at Magpul
The employment company that staffs temporary, seasonal and full time employees at Magpul Industry's Manufacturing and Distribution Facility in Cheyenne has announced the separation of 85 employees. ResourceMFG informed affected employees of this decision today and is working to place affected employees in new positions.
Read more at KGWN.
