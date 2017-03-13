Wyoming Air Force base mulls development on vacant land
Officials at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming want to develop about 74 acres of nearby vacant land. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that leaders at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne have already taken several steps toward development on the base's southern boundary, but haven't yet decided what the land will be used for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb 21
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb 19
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
|There are more blacks in town than cowboys.
|Feb '17
|Tuna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC