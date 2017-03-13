Wyoming Air Force base mulls developm...

Wyoming Air Force base mulls development on vacant land

Officials at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming want to develop about 74 acres of nearby vacant land. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that leaders at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne have already taken several steps toward development on the base's southern boundary, but haven't yet decided what the land will be used for.

