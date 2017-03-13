WHP Trooper under arrest by the Cheyenne Police Department
Cheyenne Police tells CBS Newschannel 5, that Robert King was under investigation for 2 separate incidents. The first took place on February 16, 2017, where King was a suspect in felony vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb 21
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb 19
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
|There are more blacks in town than cowboys.
|Feb '17
|Tuna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC