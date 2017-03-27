West Edge revitalization project in d...

West Edge revitalization project in downtown Cheyenne

Yesterday Read more: KGWN

Cheyenne city councilman Pete Laybourn is passionate about the project that could turn the West Edge into the next big thing for the capital city. According to Laybourn the project is extremely important but has been on going with out any progress since voters approved it five years ago with the sixth penny tax.

