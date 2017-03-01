Uber becomes available for Cheyenne riders
HB 80 will officially become law on Friday after gaining a signature by Governor Matt Mead. The bill provides the necessary guidelines for "transportation network companies" to operate in the state of Wyoming.
Read more at KGWN.
