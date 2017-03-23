The term 'Taco Tuesday' is copyrighted by the Taco John's chain
Most of us here in Texas likely celebrate "Taco Tuesday" with a pronounced gusto on the day after Monday and just before Wednesday, but a national taco chain based in Wyoming is the legal copyright holder of the phrase. Taco John's owns the copyright to "Taco Tuesday" in 49 of the 50 states, excluding New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|23 hr
|lannie dasis
|6
|George Norcross and Christie corrupt
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb 21
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC