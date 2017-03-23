The term 'Taco Tuesday' is copyrighte...

The term 'Taco Tuesday' is copyrighted by the Taco John's chain

Most of us here in Texas likely celebrate "Taco Tuesday" with a pronounced gusto on the day after Monday and just before Wednesday, but a national taco chain based in Wyoming is the legal copyright holder of the phrase. Taco John's owns the copyright to "Taco Tuesday" in 49 of the 50 states, excluding New Jersey.

