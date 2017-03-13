Suspect in missing child case sentenced
The man suspected in the disappearance of a Cheyenne toddler has been sentenced to no less than 18 years and no more than 20 years in prison . Judge Thomas Campbell handed down that sentencing to Rogers as the family members of 13 month old Silas Ojeda asked for the maximum sentence.
