Sherman Hill Model Railroad Club presents check in support of Cahill Park
Officers and members of the Sherman Hill Model Railroad Club of Cheyenne on Saturday, February 25, presented a check for $1175.00, to David Woods, President of Sunrise Lions Club, in support of the accessible playground in Cahill Park. Pictured, L to R, are Erik Dinkelman, Bob Krieger, Club President Ed Hozian, David Woods, Ted Erickson, and Bill Capozella, at the permanent model railroad layout in Frontier Mall.
