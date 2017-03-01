Sherman Hill Model Railroad Club presents check in support of Cahill Park

Officers and members of the Sherman Hill Model Railroad Club of Cheyenne on Saturday, February 25, presented a check for $1175.00, to David Woods, President of Sunrise Lions Club, in support of the accessible playground in Cahill Park. Pictured, L to R, are Erik Dinkelman, Bob Krieger, Club President Ed Hozian, David Woods, Ted Erickson, and Bill Capozella, at the permanent model railroad layout in Frontier Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.