Restrooms facilities at city parks opening April 1
Shutting off the power and natural gas at these facilities during the winter months is a cost saving measure for the City. On average, the City saves more than $20,000 over the winter months, according to Sam Payne, Director of Parks for the City of Cheyenne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another hidden P.I. murder of a native american!!
|Mar 28
|hes one
|2
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Mar 22
|lannie dasis
|6
|George Norcross and Christie corrupt
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb '17
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC