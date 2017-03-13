Rapid City priest to become Cheyenne's bishop
A Rapid City priest has been selected by Pope Francis to be the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyo. Rev. Steven Biegler, of the clergy of the Diocese of Rapid City, is currently the vicar general and pastor of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Rapid City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb 21
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb 19
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
|There are more blacks in town than cowboys.
|Feb '17
|Tuna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC