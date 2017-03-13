Rapid City priest to become Cheyenne'...

Rapid City priest to become Cheyenne's bishop

21 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A Rapid City priest has been selected by Pope Francis to be the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyo. Rev. Steven Biegler, of the clergy of the Diocese of Rapid City, is currently the vicar general and pastor of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Rapid City.

