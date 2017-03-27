Rain Developing This Afternoon, Snow ...

Rain Developing This Afternoon, Snow Potential on Friday

Good morning! Clouds will continue to increase today as our next system moves in. Rain showers will develop across the region between 3pm and 6pm, and then continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Laramie County was issued at March 30 at 10:14AM MDT

