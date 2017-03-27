Police investigate aggravated assault...

Police investigate aggravated assault at Lamp Lounge

Yesterday

The Cheyenne Police Department responded to a physical disturbance with a gun at 101 W. 6 St., The Lamp Lounge, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on March 25. Upon arrival, officers determined a person later identified as Christopher Bascus, 32, of Cheyenne, had been involved in an argument on the sidewalk outside of that location and during the course of the argument fired two rounds from a pistol into the sidewalk. Fragments of the fired bullets struck several bystanders, causing injuries.

