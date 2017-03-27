New nut processing machine created in...

New nut processing machine created in Cheyenne

Brewista, a Cheyenne based start-up company developed a new nut processing machine that makes nut milk in under twelve minutes. The standard way of making nut milk at home is to soak the nuts over night, drain them, rinse them, and then put them through a blender with fresh water for at least an hour.

Cheyenne, WY

