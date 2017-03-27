New nut processing machine created in Cheyenne
Brewista, a Cheyenne based start-up company developed a new nut processing machine that makes nut milk in under twelve minutes. The standard way of making nut milk at home is to soak the nuts over night, drain them, rinse them, and then put them through a blender with fresh water for at least an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Mar 22
|lannie dasis
|6
|George Norcross and Christie corrupt
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb '17
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC