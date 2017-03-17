Mark Zinkula Sells 63815 Shares of Le...

Mark Zinkula Sells 63815 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Stock

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The consensus target price is 602.78GBX with 3 firms rating the stock a strong buy, 4 firms rating the stock a buy, 2 firms rating the stock a hold, 1 firm rating the stock a underperform, and finally 0 firms rating the stock a sell. The company's market cap is GBX 237.25 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheyenne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meds and others Mar 4 dftyu 1
Question about Cheyenne Feb 21 Mae 4
cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10) Feb 19 Disappointed 72
Valentine Waste Feb '17 Seerer 1
dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you... Feb '17 Seerer 2
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Feb '17 Seerer 2
There are more blacks in town than cowboys. Feb '17 Tuna 2
See all Cheyenne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheyenne Forum Now

Cheyenne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheyenne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Cheyenne, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC