Man gets 45 to 60 years for attempted sexual assault

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: KGWN

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 45 to 60 years in prison after admitting he hit a Cheyenne woman in the head with a rock, hoping to knock her out so he could have sex with her. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 47-year-old Richard Megeath was sentenced Friday soon after pleading guilty the attempted sexual assault of a woman in November 2016.

