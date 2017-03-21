Man gets 45 to 60 years for attempted sexual assault

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 45 to 60 years in prison after admitting he hit a Cheyenne woman in the head with a rock, hoping to knock her out so he could have sex with her. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 47-year-old Richard Megeath was sentenced Friday soon after pleading guilty the attempted sexual assault of a woman in November 2016.

