Man charged with aggravated child abuse in infant's death

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: KGWN

A Cheyenne man is charged with aggravated child abuse in the death of his 4-month-old son last year. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 26-year-old Tyler L. Miller was arrested Friday and made an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

