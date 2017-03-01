Laramie County Sheriff's Department arrests a man after a high speed chase
At 11:19pm Tuesday night , deputies responded to the 900 block of Dayshia Lane in south Cheyenne following a call about a driver who was either stuck or passed out in a driveway. Deputies contacted the driver and while running a check on him and his driver's license, the driver drove off toward US 85 and headed south toward Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb 21
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb 19
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|There are more blacks in town than cowboys.
|Feb 11
|Tuna
|2
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Feb 7
|Frank
|98
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC