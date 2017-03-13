Future uncertain for country's smalle...

Future uncertain for country's smallest town, population 1

Monday Mar 13

From behind the convenience store counter, he looks over the windblown 10 acres of Wyoming high prairie that he manages - the mailboxes, the gas pumps, the small house, the old school - and sees potential. He wants to upgrade the RV spots, build a playground, add fire pits, install picnic tables.

Cheyenne, WY

