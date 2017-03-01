Enrollment open for LCCC's ACES program
Students looking to complete their high school equivalency have an opportunity at Laramie County Community College, with a new schedule of classes offered through the Adult Career and Education System . Adult Education and High School Equivalency Certificate Preparation are offered in a seven-week session, March 20-May 4. LCCC provides two pathways to the High School Equivalency Certificate tests.
