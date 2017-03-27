Enroll Wyoming hosting Cheyenne first ever culture fest
April is minority health month and to celebrate enroll Wyoming is partnering with Cheyenne Regional Medical Hospital to host Cheyenne's first ever culture fest. Event organizer Monica Jennings says the event will celebrate all the different cultures that are in the state, as well as address several health care needs.
