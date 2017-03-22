Developed in Cheyenne: Brewista Nutra...

Developed in Cheyenne: Brewista NutraMilk

Developed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the Brewista NutraMilk is the brain child of Brewista president, Brian Gross, recognizing the need for a simpler and faster method for making fresh, wholesome nut milk. The patented NutraMilk is the first device of its kind, making fresh nut butter and nut milk from virtually any type of nut in less time than it takes to brew a pot of coffee! Using only fresh nuts and water users can make wholesome, healthy nut milk on demand without the need for emulsifiers and additives.

