Deadline to apply to become firefighter at Cheyenne Fire & Rescue March 31

Are you looking for a rewarding career? If so, Cheyenne Fire & Rescue wants you to become a member of Cheyenne Fire & Rescue. The deadline to submit a Firefighters Entrance Exam Packet is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the City of Cheyenne Human Resources Office, 2101 O'Neil Ave., Room 103, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.