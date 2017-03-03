Court lifts federal protections for W...

Court lifts federal protections for Wyoming wolves

Friday Mar 3

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - A US appeals court has lifted protections that kept gray wolves an endangered species in Wyoming for years after federal officials removed packs in neighboring states from that list.

