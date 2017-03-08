City's 150th Anniversary Committee to hold open house on March 14
The City of Cheyenne will celebrate its 150th Anniversary later this year and the City's Sesquicentennial Anniversary Committee wants to hear from you about the plans your business, your organization, or group has planned for the City's 150th Anniversary. The Anniversary Committee will hold an open house from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, on Tuesday, March 14. The idea behind the open house is for the Committee to see what others are doing for the celebration and to entertain ideas on how the community can celebrate this once in a lifetime event.
