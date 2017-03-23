Cheyenne VA Medical Center to dedicate Vietnam Memorial
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will dedicate a miniature Vietnam Memorial Wall on Vietnam Veterans Day, Wednesday, March 29, at 5 p.m. in the facility's primary care wing, located at 2360 East Pershing Boulevard, in Cheyenne. The public is invited to attend the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Wed
|lannie dasis
|6
|George Norcross and Christie corrupt
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb '17
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC