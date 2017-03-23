Cheyenne VA Medical Center to dedicat...

Cheyenne VA Medical Center to dedicate Vietnam Memorial

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will dedicate a miniature Vietnam Memorial Wall on Vietnam Veterans Day, Wednesday, March 29, at 5 p.m. in the facility's primary care wing, located at 2360 East Pershing Boulevard, in Cheyenne. The public is invited to attend the event.

