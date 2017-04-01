Cheyenne to host Jackalope Jump April...

Cheyenne to host Jackalope Jump April 1, 2017

Dressed in crazy costumes, area residents will jump into freezing cold waters and become BELOW ZERO HEROS to raise money for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes! When the day of the jump arrives, there is excitement and anticipation as friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes, and prepare to jump! There will be fun for all! This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event bringing together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing caring companies, civic organizations, local schools and law enforcement. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and all spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers.

