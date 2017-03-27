Cheyenne Restaurant Week begins Sunday
Special deals and special meals are on the menu as more than 25 restaurants across Laramie County are participating in the 2nd annual Cheyenne Restaurant Week. The seven day event, April 2-8, will highlight culinary excellence and is a combined effort of Visit Cheyenne and the restaurant community.
