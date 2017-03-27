Cheyenne resident claims $50,000 Powerball win
WyoLotto celebrated its most recent $50,000 Powerballa' lottery winner on March 27. The lucky party, a local Cheyenne resident, purchased her ticket at the Dell Range King Soopers in Cheyenne. Although the winner has chosen to remain anonymous, she shared that she hasn't played the lottery in over a year, but was randomly inspired to grab a Powerball ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another hidden P.I. murder of a native american!!
|Tue
|hes one
|2
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Mar 22
|lannie dasis
|6
|George Norcross and Christie corrupt
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|Meds and others
|Mar 4
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb '17
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb '17
|Seerer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC