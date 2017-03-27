Cheyenne resident claims $50,000 Powerball win

WyoLotto celebrated its most recent $50,000 Powerballa' lottery winner on March 27. The lucky party, a local Cheyenne resident, purchased her ticket at the Dell Range King Soopers in Cheyenne. Although the winner has chosen to remain anonymous, she shared that she hasn't played the lottery in over a year, but was randomly inspired to grab a Powerball ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.