Cheyenne police make arrest following gun incident
The Cheyenne Police Department responded to a physical disturbance with a gun at 3618 Cheyenne St. at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 25. Upon arrival, officers determined a person later identified as Joshua Osban, 37, of Cheyenne, had arrived at the location and had an argument with several people outside. As Osban left, he fired a pistol towards Christopher Cash, 41, of Cheyenne.
