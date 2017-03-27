Cheyenne police make arrest following gun incident

The Cheyenne Police Department responded to a physical disturbance with a gun at 3618 Cheyenne St. at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 25. Upon arrival, officers determined a person later identified as Joshua Osban, 37, of Cheyenne, had arrived at the location and had an argument with several people outside. As Osban left, he fired a pistol towards Christopher Cash, 41, of Cheyenne.

