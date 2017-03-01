Cheyenne police investigate gas station robbery
On February 28, at 9:25 p.m, officers responded to a robbery at the Loaf N Jug gas station at 2414 Dell Range Blvd. Officers say, the suspect was a white male wearing a black jacket with a hood and gray sweatpants, who entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was successful in taking money from the business and nobody was harmed during the encounter.
