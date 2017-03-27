Bridgestone Settles 2015 Lawsuit Filed by Truck Driver After Fatal Crash

A truck driver who filed a lawsuit against Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming settled with the company out of court earlier this month, right before trial. Brian Kehler's lawsuit, filed in August 2015, said a Bridgestone tire "was in a defective, dangerous condition at the time of its sale" and was "unreasonably dangerous" to Kehler, who was injured in a collision on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in November 2014.

