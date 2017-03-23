Boys & Girls Club hires new assistant director
The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is pleased to announce the addition of Justin Pendleton as the Club's new Assistant Director. In this position, Pendleton will help guide the Club's strategic direction, and will work closely with the Club's program staff to develop its youth development program.
