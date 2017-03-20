Author CJ Box joins KGWN to talk about new book
Cheyenne resident and best-selling author, CJ Box, stopped by the CBS NewsChannel 5 studios to talk about his latest book, Vicious Circle. His seventeenth Pickett novel, "Vicious Circle" will be released on Tuesday March 21. It wraps up some loose threads from a previous novel, and as they say, the chickens have come home to roost for Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett..
