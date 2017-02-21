Zonta's annual Ladies Night Out Fundraiser
Zonta Club of Cheyenne still has tickets available for its March 3rd annual fundraising event Zonta Ladies Night Out. The majority of proceeds raised from this fundraiser remain in the Cheyenne area and are being used in Zonta's campaign to end Violence against Women.
