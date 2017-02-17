Wyoming Guard to dedicate memorial to fallen warriors
A memorial highlighting the service of the four Wyoming National Guard members who died overseas fighting the Global War on Terror will be dedicated Wednesday February 22nd at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, in Cheyenne. Families of the four soldiers will be in attendance for the dedication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|3
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|There are more blacks in town than cowboys.
|Feb 11
|Tuna
|2
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Feb 7
|Frank
|98
|read what annette marion wants to do w/pres ele...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC