Wyoming Guard dedicates memorial to fallen warriors
A memorial dedication highlighting the service of the four Wyoming National Guard members who died overseas fighting the Global War on Terror was held on Wednesday February 22nd at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, in Cheyenne. "These were our brothers in arms and they paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Command Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb 21
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb 19
|Disappointed
|72
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|dennis p dicampli, annette marion will harm you...
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|2
|There are more blacks in town than cowboys.
|Feb 11
|Tuna
|2
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Feb 7
|Frank
|98
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC