Urban Forestry reminding property owners trees, shrubs need water during winter

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KGWN

The City of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division encourages property owners to give trees and shrubs some much needed water, no matter the age, during winter months. Winter survival of trees and shrubs depends to a large degree on ample soil moisture levels throughout the year.

