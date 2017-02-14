Suspect arrested in gas station robbery

On February 11, at 11:45 p.m, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a robbery at the Kum N Go at 3354 E. Lincolnway. The suspect, later identified as Paul Reynolds, 23, of Cheyenne, demanded money from the clerk at the store and then ran from the business.

