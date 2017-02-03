Super Bowl DUI Task Force fully inflated

Super Bowl DUI Task Force fully inflated

Thursday Feb 2

Don't get sacked for a DUI this weekend, there won't be any nachos, chicken wings or cheese dip at the jail. The Cheyenne DUI Task Force will be out in force this Super Bowl Weekend to deter impaired drivers on Cheyenne roads.

