Second annual Cheyenne Restaurant Week set for April 2-8
Special deals and special meals will be on the menu during Cheyenne's second annual Restaurant Week scheduled for April 2-8, 2017. Participating restaurants will offer unique menus at fixed prices to encourage locals and visitors to try new restaurants and meals.
