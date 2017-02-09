Pro-Gun Bills Moving Slowly But Steadily in Cheyenne, Wyoming
Because of the loud support from gun owners like you, Representative Bo Biteman's "Campus Carry" bill - HB136 - passed out of the Wyoming House by a vote of 40-19 with no weakening amendments! Representative Eklund's Trojan Horse bill - HB194 - also passed, and the two "Campus Carry" bills will now dual it out in the Wyoming senate. Truth be told, Eklund's bill isn't really a "Campus Carry" bill at all.
