One Of The World's Most Advanced Supercomputers Used To Track Global Warming Is Powered By Coal

A member of the media films the room with the IBM Blue Gene Q Supercomputer on the launch day for the HBP at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Ecublens, near Lausanne October 7, 2013. Scientists from the 135-partner institution of the Human Brain Project, co-funded by the EU with an estimated budget of EUR 1.2 billion, are meeting in Switzerland for the official launch on Monday.

