New Supercomputer Triples Earth System Science Capability with Greater Efficiency

CHEYENNE, Wyoming - The National Center for Atmospheric Research is launching operations this month of one of the world's most powerful and energy-efficient supercomputers, providing the nation with a major new tool to advance understanding of the atmospheric and related Earth system sciences. Named "Cheyenne," the 5.34-petaflop system is capable of more than triple the amount of scientific computing performed by the previous NCAR supercomputer, Yellowstone.

