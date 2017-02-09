New Supercomputer Triples Earth System Science Capability with Greater Efficiency
CHEYENNE, Wyoming - The National Center for Atmospheric Research is launching operations this month of one of the world's most powerful and energy-efficient supercomputers, providing the nation with a major new tool to advance understanding of the atmospheric and related Earth system sciences. Named "Cheyenne," the 5.34-petaflop system is capable of more than triple the amount of scientific computing performed by the previous NCAR supercomputer, Yellowstone.
