Man shot, injured by Cheyenne police loses appeal
A federal appeals court has ruled that Cheyenne police officers were not negligent when they stopped and shot a man inside a vehicle while his infant son was in the back seat. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Sunday that the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals decision affirms a ruling by a federal judge in favor of the city in 2015.
