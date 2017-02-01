Man sentenced after stealing patrol car

Wednesday Read more: KGWN

A Wyoming man charged with stealing an unmarked patrol vehicle that was parked in front a Laramie County deputy's home has been sentenced to three to five years in prison. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Tuesday that Senio Nuu was sentenced after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of theft.

