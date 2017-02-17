Magpul clarifies reports of layoffs i...

Magpul clarifies reports of layoffs in Cheyenne

We reached out to officials at the gun magazine-maker who tell Newschannel 5 there are no layoffs. They say they there were a number of workers who were part of a temporary second-shift who completed their contracted assignment and are no longer needed.

